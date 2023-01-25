Boy killed, mother injured in dog attack

A boy died and his mother was seriously injured in a dog attack in Idaho, authorities said.

According to The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, two rottweilers and two mixed-breed dogs attacked the pair at a residence in Fort Hall on Saturday.

The victims were taken to the hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page for the family says the mother is being treated in the intensive care unit after sustaining nerve damage and a ruptured artery in her right arm.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said the dogs were euthanized. The owners were also cited for 15 violations.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The case will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney for potential federal charges.

Fatal dog attacks in the U.S. are relatively rare. According to dogsbite.org, an organization that tracks attacks, 521 people were killed in incidents involving dogs between 2005 and 2019.