CDC investigating salmonella outbreak possibly linked to Italian-style meats

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's investigating two salmonella outbreaks in 17 states possibly being linked to Italian-style meats.

The CDC said people reported eating salami, prosciutto, and other meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments before they got sick.

"Investigators are working to identify specific contaminated products and determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source," the CDC said.

36 cases have been reported, and 12 people have been hospitalized, the agency said.

The CDC said the age range of those reported being sick ranges between 4 and 91-years-old.

No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said they are working to identify if both salmonella outbreaks are linked to the same Italian-style meat brands and products.