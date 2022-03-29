Celebrity chef José Andrés sending meal to the International Space Station

Astronaut food is getting a major upgrade.

Celebrity chef José Andrés is preparing a special version of his signature paella to send up to the International Space Station.

The chef concentrated not only on the Spanish staple's bold flavors but also on fulfilling strict nutrition requirements set by NASA.

Andrés told Food & Wine that he wanted to push the envelope with his creation.

"Let's make a paella that we cook like a paella and that tastes and looks like a paella. No dehydrating," he said.

The finished product is scheduled to go up to the space station in April.

It will ride alongside the first mission to ISS with an entirely private crew.

Axiom Space is funding the trip.