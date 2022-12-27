Watch Now
Congress to reportedly release Trump's tax returns Friday

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, raising the potential of additional revelations in the coming days related to the finances of the longtime businessman who broke political norms by refusing to voluntarily make public his returns as he sought the presidency. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 16:30:57-05

Former President Donald Trump's tax returns are reportedly slated to be released Friday morning by the House Ways and Means Committee.

According to CNN and ABC News, beginning at 9 a.m., the returns will reportedly be placed into the congressional record during a Pro-forma session.

The committee, which voted last week 24-16 to release the document, is also set to release a formal report about the records, ABC News reported.

The committee also released a report last week that the IRS disregarded its own requirement to conduct a mandatory audit of Trump's taxes, which has been a requirement since 1977, the Associated Press reported.

Many Republicans and Trump have argued they should be kept private. Still, the Associated Press reported that Trump was dealt a significant blow last month when the Supreme Court rejected Trump's bid not to have Congress examine his tax returns.

According to CNN, the only president to not voluntarily release his tax returns was Gerald Ford.

