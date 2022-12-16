Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Are the bivalent COVID-19 boosters working? CDC releases new data

Not Real News
Mark J. Terrill/AP
COVID-19 and flu vaccines files are seen at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 16, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming in a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Not Real News
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 14:58:34-05

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data showing the effectiveness of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines released to the public in September.

The CDC’s data suggests that the booster shots reduced coronavirus-related hospitalizations by 57% compared to those who are unvaccinated and by 45% for those with a previous vaccination of the regular COVID-19 shot.

“Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines were developed to improve protection against circulating omicron sublineages because of immune escape potentially associated with these subvariants and waning of monovalent vaccine-conferred protection over time,” authors of the CDC’s study wrote. “Real-world data suggest that bivalent boosters provide a modest degree of protection against symptomatic infection among adults compared with receipt of 2, 3, or 4 doses of monovalent vaccines only.”

Following the release of the data, the CDC continues to recommend the public get an updated COVID-19 booster.

“All eligible persons should stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccination, including receiving a bivalent booster dose. In addition, persons should consider taking other precautions to avoid respiratory illness this winter season, including masking in public indoor spaces, especially in areas where COVID-19 community levels are high, to protect themselves and others and reduce strain on the health care system during an ongoing surge in multiple respiratory viruses,” the authors wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters for those ages 5 and up with two previous COVID-19 shots. Some as young as 6 months are also eligible for the shot.

So far, 14.1% of those ages 5 and up have gotten an updated shot, the CDC said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.