Los Angeles to require COVID-19 vaccine for indoor sites

The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that will require proof of complete vaccination for indoor spaces.

The ordinance, which is considered on the country's strictest vaccine mandates, begins on Nov. 4.

The LA Times reported the mandate passed with 11 votes, just short of the 12 votes needed to pass with an urgency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.

According to the Associated Press, the new mandate requires everyone to be fully vaccinated to enter bars, restaurants, nail salons, gyms, or even Los Angeles Lakers games.

Per the news outlet, Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to sign the ordinance into law.

Those with religious or medical exemptions for vaccinations must test negative for the virus 72 hours before entering the establishments.