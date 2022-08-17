Couple charged for allegedly having sex on Giant Wheel at Ohio amusement park

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky, Ohio, police arrested two people Sunday after visitors at Cedar Point who were riding the Giant Wheel reported to police that got more than they paid for: a front row view of the couple having sex.

According to a Sandusky Police report, the man and woman, both 32 years old, were spotted in the act by four riders in another car, two of whom were minors.

When police confronted the man and woman about the incident, the woman told police that she had dropped a pack of cigarettes while on the ride, bent over and the man "helped her," initially denying the allegation.

The witnesses told police that they saw the couple's genitals and the cart shaking, and said the two even knew they were being watched and laughed about it, but continued having intercourse, the report said. The couple later admitted they had sex on the ride.

Both were charged with public indecency, a first-degree misdemeanor.

This article was written by Drew Scofield for WEWS.