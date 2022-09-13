Cuomo files ethics complaint against James over harassment investigation

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he filed an ethics complaint against New York Attorney General Letitia James and two attorneys for the handling of their sexual harassment investigation.

Governor Cuomo to File Ethics Complaint w NYS Bar Attorney Grievance Committee for Misconduct Against Tish James Joon Kim & Anne Clarke Glavin: Submissions Will be Made to Relevant DAs Surrounding Cases of Perjury & Witness Tampering, including, but not limited to Lindsey Boylan pic.twitter.com/5pv1515iSZ — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) February 10, 2022

The New York Times reported that Cuomo is accusing them of deliberately mishandling their investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him by former and current government employees.

In his 48-page ethics complaint, Cuomo accused James of being "politically motivated" and having a "self-interest driven agenda,” the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, he also accused the two lawyers James hired to conduct the probe, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, of bias.

The news outlet reported that he filed the complaint with the Appellate Divisions of State Supreme Court and the Grievance Committees.

Cuomo, who has maintained his innocence, resigned last August after a report from the state attorney general found that he touched women inappropriately or sexually harassed them, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Associated Press, four prosecutors have publicly declined to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations since last January.