Day after Texas mass school shooting, names of victims being released

One day after a gunman entered a Texas elementary school and killed 21, including 19 children, the world is beginning to learn the names of the victims.

Lt. Chris Olivarez, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, told CNN early Wednesday that all 21 victims were from the same classroom. Officials have identified all 21 victims, he said.

Several families told the Associated Press that their children were among the victims. The Associated Press reported that Uziyah Garcia, 8 and Xavier Lopez, 10, were among the confirmed victims. The AP also reported that several other families were awaiting official word late Tuesday on the status of their children. Also among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, the AP reported.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” 34-year-old relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, told the AP.

President Joe Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff out of respect for the victims of the school shooting.