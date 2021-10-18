DC Metro suspends more than 700 trains over safety issue

Metro commuters in Washington D.C. will face delays after the Metro authority's safety commission announced that they would pull more than half of its fleet over safety concerns.

According to the Associated Press, 748 of the 7000-series trains were pulled by the safety commission after the NTSB found that faulty wheels and axels caused last week's train derailment near Arlington National Cemetery.

Kawasaki makes the trains, the newest trains the Metro has, the news outlet reported.

USA Today reported that the NTSB found that the train derailed twice on the same day of the crash.

No one was seriously injured in the train derailment.

How long the trains will be out of commission is not known as the NTSB investigates the issue.