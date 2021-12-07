Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Demonstrations in DC lead to road closures near US Capitol

items.[0].image.alt
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Light from the morning sun illuminates the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Congress Budget
Posted at 7:27 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 09:27:55-05

Road closures are expected Tuesday in Washington D.C. as demonstrators set up several rallies near the U.S. Capitol.

The US Capitol police said drivers should anticipate road closures and traffic delays.

According to the Washington Post, multiple organizations will be in the nation's capital, including climate activist group ShutDownDC, CASA, and United We Dream to demonstrate actions on issues including climate, immigration, and racial justice.

The newspaper reported that demonstrations began around 7 a.m. local time, with a go-go band on a flatbed truck at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station.

Police said street blockades would be set up at Fourth Street at Independence Avenue SW, Fourth Street at Massachusetts Avenue NE, Third Street at Pennsylvania Avenue SE, and Fourth Street at Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader