Department of Labor creates new office to reform unemployment insurance system

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that it’s establishing a new office to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance system.

The Labor Department says its new Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization will provide strategic leadership as it works with state agencies and federal partners to makeover the system.

“The new unit will develop and support (the) implementation of the strategic vision outlined in the UI modernization plans announced Aug. 11, including unemployment insurance reform, and provide oversight and management of $2 billion in funds in the American Rescue Plan Act to prevent and detect fraud, promote equitable access, ensure timely benefits payments, and reduce backlogs,” wrote the department.

The new office will work closely and in conjunction with the Employment and Training Administration, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, and the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Administration and Management, according to the department.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh has appointed Yvette Meftah as director to lead the new unit’s UI modernization efforts. Michele Evermore, Senior Advisor on Unemployment Insurance, will serve as the office’s deputy director for policy.

Once appointed, deputy directors for operations and management and technology will complete the office’s leadership structure.