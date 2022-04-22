Deputies: Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 42-year-old Florida bride and her 31-year-old caterer served food laced with marijuana to unsuspecting guests at a wedding reception.

Seminole County Sheriff's officials say the women were arrested earlier this week following an investigation into the Feb. 19 event at a Longwood clubhouse.

Several people who said they felt “stoned” were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My heart was racing and before I went to bed that night, I actually slept in my car right on-site,” a wedding guest told Orlando TV station WESH.

Investigators say several people tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

A detective wrote in the report that guests said they had not been warned about the laced food.

Samples of food, including chocolate-covered strawberries and lasagna, later tested positive for THC.

The bride and the caterer have not commented on the allegations.