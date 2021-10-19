DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said Mayorkas was tested as part of routine pre-travel protocols.

Mayorkas was scheduled to travel with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Colombia later this week, according to CNN.

“He is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice,” said DHS spokesperson Marsha Espinosa.

Espinosa added that contract tracing is underway.

Mayorkas is the first Latino and immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security.