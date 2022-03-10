Disney voices opposition to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Disney Corporation, largely quiet during the debate over the "Don't Say Gay" bill, said Wednesday it would donate millions of dollars to LGBTQ+ organizations.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told shareholders Wednesday that they "were opposed to the bill from the outset" but did not speak out publically about it "because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," according to CNBC.com and NPR.

The bill, officially passed by the Florida Senate on Thursday, now sits on Governor Ron DeSantis' desk, awaiting his signature.

Numerous groups and legislators at all levels of government have voiced opposition to the bill, but DeSantis has indicated he plans to sign the bill.

That will put the spotlight on Disney to see how they will respond to the bill if it becomes the law in the state of Florida.

NPR reported that Chapek spoke with DeSantis and voiced his disapproval, and if the governor signs it into say, "it could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender kids and families."

Tim Kephart at WFTS first reported this story.