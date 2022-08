Dodgers fans are remembering legendary broadcaster Vin Scully. A memorial was erected outside dodgers stadium

Dozens of candles and flowers were left along Vin Scully Avenue. The longtime voice of the dodgers died on Tuesday at age 94.

He called Dodgers games from 1950-2016, moving with the team from Brooklyn in 1958.

Scully earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.