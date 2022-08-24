Dogs attack, kill postal worker in Florida

A pack of dogs killed a postal carrier in Florida, authorities said.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, Pamela Jane Rock was attacked on Sunday in the Interlachen Lake Estates area.

"Witnesses said several neighbors rushed to help by attempting to pull the dogs off and one neighbor shot a rifle into the ground to scare the animals," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

When deputies arrived, they aided Rock, who was taken to HCA Florida Putnam Hospital. She was then reportedly flown to a trauma center in Gainesville, where she died.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Animal Control took custody of the five dogs involved in the attack.

"The owner has relinquished custody of the dogs and they will be humanely euthanized," the sheriff's office said.

It's unclear whether charges will be filed. Authorities said they had been contacted about the dogs in the past.

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation.