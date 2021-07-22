Watch
Dozens of websites briefly lose service amid short Akamai outage

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 13:05:52-04

Several large companies reported brief internet outages early Thursday afternoon after a large cloud storage company reported a "service disruption."

According to Downdector — a website that crowdsources internet outages — dozens of companies, including HBO Max, Amazon, UPS and the PlayStation Network, all experienced outages early Thursday afternoon.

Akamai Technologies, a provider of cloud storage and computing services to many large companies, said Thursday at 12:30 that it was experiencing a "service disruption."

It's likely that disruption caused the widespread outage. Fifteen minutes later, the company tweeted that it had "implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations."

Downdetector reported that following the Akamai fix, reports of service disruptions dropped.

Akamai says it "will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated."

