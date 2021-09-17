Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Durst found guilty of murdering his best friend

items.[0].image.alt
Al Seib/AP
Robert Durst in his wheelchair spins in place as he looks at people in the courtroom as he appears in a courtroom in Inglewood, Calif. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, with his attorneys for closing arguments presented by the prosecution in the murder trial of the New York real estate scion who is charged with the longtime friend Susan Berman's killing in Benedict Canyon just before Christmas Eve 2000. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
Robert Durst Murder Trial
Posted at 5:09 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 19:09:21-04

A Los Angeles jury found New York real estate heir Robert Durst guilty on all counts in his murder trial.

Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing Friday they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman.

The 78-year-old faces life in prison for the 2000 murder.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified that he didn't kill Berman or his wife.

Durst was not present for the verdict because he is insolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader