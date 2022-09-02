E. coli outbreak possibly linked to Wendy's continues to spread

Thirteen more people have been infected with E. coli which may be linked to Wendy's, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating burgers and sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick," the CDC stated.

The CDC said in an update on Thursday that 97 people have been infected with E. coli during this outbreak, but they believe that number could be higher.

The outbreak has been reported in six states: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and New York.

The outbreak was first reported on July 26.

According to the CDC, 43 have been hospitalized and 10 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Wendy's says it has removed sandwich lettuce at some restaurants as a precaution.

"The lettuce that we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action," the fast food restaurant stated.