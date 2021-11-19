Early copy of US Constitution fetches $43 million at auction

One of the last surviving copies of the US Constitution fetched a lot of money at auction.

Sotheby's said the document, which is only one of 13 copies still in existence, was sold for $43 million on Thursday.

The auction house said the rare copy was set to fetch between $15 and $20 million.

Sotheby's says it was printed in 1787 for the delegates of the Constitutional Convention.

Originally, approximately 500 copies were printed, but this and another copy are the only ones that are not in an institutional collection, Sotheby's said.