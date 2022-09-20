Elton John to perform at the White House

Musician Elton John will perform on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, the Biden administration announced.

John will participate in the “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” event, which will celebrate the unifying and healing power of music and commend John’s work, the White House said.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are expected to attend. A White House official told CNN that 2,000 people are expected to attend.

The event is expected to be televised on A+E and the History Channel.

John is in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which began in 2018 and isn’t slated to end until 2023. The tour was intended to be John’s last as a performer. It resumed in January after a 22-month hiatus due to COVID-19.