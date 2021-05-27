Facebook says they won't remove posts claiming COVID-19 is human-made

Facebook announced on Wednesday that it won't remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured from its apps.

"In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from our apps," the social media giant said on its website. "We’re continuing to work with health experts to keep pace with the evolving nature of the pandemic and regularly update our policies as new facts and trends emerge."

This isn't the first time Facebook has become embroiled in dealing with coronavirus-related misinformation.

In December, Facebook said it would remove vaccine-related misinformation.

News comes after President Joe Biden ordered on Wednesday that U.S. intelligence officials “redouble their efforts” to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.