Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

Near Graceland Cemetery
TMJ4
Near Graceland Cemetery<br/>
Near Graceland Cemetery
Posted at 2:47 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 17:01:29-04

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee.

Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away.

The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms to TMJ4 News that a funeral during that time was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr. The worker at the funeral home said King's family members were hit. All funeral home staff are OK, they said.

Several shots were fired, but it's not known exactly how many, Racine police tweeted.

Family previously identified Da'Shontay King Sr. as the man who a Racine police officer shot and killed on March 20.

Police said then that an officer attempted a traffic stop for a firearms investigation.

Police said King got out of the vehicle armed with a firearm.

The officer ordered the suspect to stop and comply with commands, but he refused. The officer opened fire. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

Da'Shontay King Sr.
The man shot and killed by Racine Police on Friday afternoon is Da'Shontay King Sr., according to family. He was 37 years old.

The incident happened before 3 p.m.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area.

This story was first reported by WTMJ in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119