Farmers' Almanac predicts frigid winter in U.S.

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Motorists clears snow from around their vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a major storm dumped up to two feet of snow in its wake Monday, March 15, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Aug 31, 2021
It's set to be a frigid winter in the U.S.

That's if the 2022 edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac is to be believed.

Dubbed the "season of shivers," the almanac predicts most U.S. to experience below-average temperatures.

“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, in a news release.

It also predicted that parts of New England, Ohio Valley, southeast New Mexico, and northern parts of the deep south would experience an extreme wintry mix with snowfall.

The almanac also forecasted that parts of eastern Montana southward through the western halves of the Dakotas and into northeastern Colorado could experience above-average snowfall.

