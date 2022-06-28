Federal government formalizing response after Roe reversed

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will unveil President Joe Biden administration’s response to the Supreme Court reversing Roe v. Wade last week.

Becerra will hold an 11 a.m. ET news conference to detail the White House’s response.

The announcement comes as many states are banning or curtailing abortion access following last week’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. The case ended a 49-year precedent that prohibited states from banning abortions.

With the rise in telehealth, many women may seek abortion pills. The Guttmacher Institute said that now the majority of abortions in the U.S. are done through medication.

Whether states intend to prosecute women who seek abortion medication remains unclear. Still, the federal government appears to be keeping abortion medication as an option for women in states with abortion bans.

"It is FDA approved. And if it is prescribed, that a woman should be able to have access to it unfettered,” Vice President Kamala Harris said in an interview Monday with CNN.

While some have pitched the idea of using federal land to perform abortions, Harris suggested to CNN that is not currently on the table.