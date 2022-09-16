Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

FedEx warns of slowdown fears, stock drops during Wall Street trading

The shipping giant has expressed fears of a global demand slowdown
Earns FedEx
Elise Amendola/AP
FedEx Ground trucks are lined up outside their facility in Wilmington, Mass. Wednesday, June 20, 2007. FedEx Corp. said Wednesday its fiscal fourth-quarter profit rose 7 percent on increased revenue and package volumes. The shipper also forecast fiscal 2008 earnings growth below its long-term 10 percent to 15 percent target, citing continued soft economic growth and planned investments to expand the company's networks and broaden service offerings. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Earns FedEx
Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 15:58:15-04

After shipping giant FedEx released new forecast details Friday, the company's FedEx Corp stock saw share prices plunge amid fears of a slowdown.

Companies and investors are anxiously planning a possible slowdown in global demand amid rising inflation going into the holiday shopping season.

The news puts even more pressure on the company's new Chief Operating Officer, Raj Subramaniam, as he takes on a company recovering after a volatile period of months.

FedEx Corp stock dropped 24% during Wall Street trading on Friday.

Helane Becker, an analyst with Cowen, said, "We suspect that headwinds from an inflation-fatigued U.S. economy, a resource-constrained European economy, and second-order effects from lockdowns in China proved too much to overcome."

Analysts had also noted several internal issues with the company that has spooked investors before and after Subramaniam was brought in earlier this year to try and smooth out worries.

Credit Suisse analysts released an assessment that said, "We have noted high levels of investor skepticism directed at management's ability to reach its long-term targets. With earnings misses like this, that skepticism seems increasingly warranted."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News