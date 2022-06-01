FEMA prepares for what could be a busy hurricane season

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be outlining its preparations for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which starts today.

FEMA officials are hosting a news conference Wednesday morning as officials prepare for what is expected to be a busy hurricane season. Last week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasted that 14-21 named tropical systems would develop in the Atlantic basin this year.

Of the up to 21 tropical systems expected this year, NOAA projects 6-10 hurricanes with 3-6 major hurricanes. Hurricanes are tropical systems with sustained winds of at least 74 mph, while major hurricanes are storms with at least 111 mph.

Of the 2021’s seven hurricanes, four were major hurricanes, including Hurricane Ida, which made landfall as a Category 4 on Aug. 29.

Officials are reminding the public that a storm can have far-fetching impacts beyond just the point of landfall.

“Hurricane Ida spanned nine states, demonstrating that anyone can be in the direct path of a hurricane and in danger from the remnants of a storm system,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “It’s important for everyone to understand their risk and take proactive steps to get ready now by visiting Ready.gov and Listo.gov for preparedness tips, and by downloading the FEMA App to make sure you are receiving emergency alerts in real-time.”

From 1980-2021, there have been 323 natural disasters that have cost the U.S. over $1 billion.

Although major hurricanes like Ida tend to be the costliest storms, even non-hurricane tropical systems like Tropical Storms Elsa and Fred can be costly. Both storms caused over $1 billion in damages last year.