Fifth-grader in Florida donates 'treats' to area firefighters

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Brady Young thrives on structure.

From Cub Scout to Boy Scout, Brady said the principles he’s learned have helped shape him.

Always be “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, irreverent,” recalls Brady, who made sure to add, “I feel like I’m all of those. I do a pretty good job at that.”

But one other rule he lives by is what has his Port St. Lucie community talking.

“Treat others as you want to be treated,” said Brady.

He took those words to heart at a young age, participating in various scout events, school initiatives, and backpack food drives for hungry students.

Even his principal at Morningside Elementary, Kathleen Melrose, has noticed and says she’s not really surprised anymore.

“Brady’s always got his hands in something for the good of the community or the good of the school,” said Melrose.

So when a school-sponsored fundraiser selling various snacks started in March, it came as no shock when Brady encouraged those interested in buying to help out even more by helping to donate to all the 175 area firefighters in his Port St. Lucie community.

“There’s just so much going on and to be reminded of how something so small could turn into something so big and affect so many people in such a positive way that’s what we all need to remember to take a step back and look at the good in life and Brady is that good in life,” said Melrose.

It brings new meaning to “treating” others. When we asked him why he wanted to it, Brady said, “It made me feel good.”

And beyond that, he explained, “Well, I mean, I really wanted people to feel good, you know, because like 2020-2021 has been hard for most people.”

It was tough on firefighters and EMTs like Matthew Lamont of the St. Lucie County Fire District.

“It’s not every day the role is reversed on us. It definitely hits home a little bit when a kid as young as he is is doing this already, and he’s not even in middle school yet,” said Lamont.

At the end of the day, Lamont said it’s not about the treats, ”It’s the thought honestly I never expect anything from anyone - especially the community because I always want to give to them and to see Brady give back, it doesn’t even matter what the gift is, it’s just more the thought that matters to me.”

Chris Gilmore at WPTV first reported this story.