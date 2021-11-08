Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Firefighters rescue deer from canal

items.[0].videoTitle
Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 2.00.48 PM.png
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 16:25:04-05

Firefighters made a daring rescue in Sacramento.

A person called for help after seeing a deer stuck in a canal on Sunday.

When firefighters responded, they say the deer had "completely given up."

Once in a rescue boat, the firefighters managed to get close enough to the deer to secure it with a rope.

They were eventually able to pull the deer to the side of the canal. Firefighters said it was exhausted from swimming and trying to get out of the canal.

"Had to relax for a minute with his rescuers once out of the water," Metro Fire of Sacramento tweeted.

After taking a quick breather, firefighters said the deer walked away without any major injuries.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader