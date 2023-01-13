First came quiet quitting, now comes quiet hiring

There's a new quiet trend dominating the workplace called quiet hiring, and career experts say we can expect this trend to continue. Quiet hiring doesn't technically involve any new hiring at all.

It happens when companies look to current employees to fill open positions.

They may be asked to take on a new role with new responsibilities, either temporarily or permanently, due to staffing needs. New data from Monster shows mixed feelings from workers.

Seventy percent see quiet hiring as an opportunity to try a new role and gain new skills, but 30 percent consider it a punishment.

Nearly 27 percent would even consider quitting.

"The question becomes if you're not adding to staff and you're deploying candidates internally and there are more opportunities than people to fill the jobs, you have a talent shortage, and your employees will become overworked and reach burnout,” said Vicki Salemi, a career expert with Monster.

On the other hand, career experts say pursuing new opportunities can lead to career advancement.

"You can work with different leadership, perhaps get promoted, but you want to protect yourself that you're not working more than one job and that you're getting paid for that one job you're doing,” she said.

Salemi said if the job description isn't clearly defined and you find yourself working multiple jobs, it may be time to consider your options for a new job.