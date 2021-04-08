First grader asks Old Navy for girls jeans with real pockets, they respond with new pants

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A young woman told a large clothing company what she thought of their pocketless jeans, and learned the power of persuasion.

Kamryn Gardner is a first grader in Bentonville, Arkansas and decided to write a letter to Old Navy for her class assignment of writing a persuasive letter.

She was annoyed that the front pockets on girls jeans were fake.

“I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them,” Gardner wrote in her letter.

Old Navy responded, saying their kids' product team “appreciate your information, it’s great feedback for us as we develop new product.”

In addition to a written response, Gardner was sent four pairs of jeans and jean shorts, with real pockets in front.

“Kamryn, you proudly own those pockets! Kudos to Old Navy for making this first grader's day and ours!” Gardner’s school district posted.