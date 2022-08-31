Florida wildlife park director has part of arm amputated following alligator attack

VENUS, Fla. — An alligator attack has reportedly left the director of a wildlife park in Florida without his hand and part of his arm.

According to a post on the Florida Gator Gardens Facebook page, Greg Graziani was injured while interacting with the gator on Aug. 17.

The park said part of Graziani's arm was lost in the attack, but doctors reattached it during a 9-hour surgery.

However, he had another surgery about a week later to determine whether the traumatized tissue was still viable.

An updated post on the Florida Gator Gardens Facebook page says Graziani's hand was not salvageable and doctors had to perform a below-the-elbow amputation, preserving half of his forearm.

Graziani will have the option to be fitted for a prosthetic, according to the post.

The alligator involved in the attack was not injured and will remain at the wildlife park, according to Florida Gator Gardens.