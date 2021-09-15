Watch
Following season opener, Buffalo Bills announce vaccine mandate for home games

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers fans wave the terrible towel during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Sunday Sept. 12, 2021. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 5:39 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 19:43:04-04

The Buffalo Bills will require fans to be vaccinated to attend home games.

The announcement came followed their season opener in front of a sold-out crowd at High Mark Stadium.

The team is giving fans time to get fully vaccinated.

For the next two home games, fans will only have to show proof that they have received at least one shot.

Starting Oct. 31, fans will be required to be fully vaccinated, which means either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There is no exception for showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Children under 12 can still attend games, but they are required to wear a mask at all times. Adults will not have to wear a mask.

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only other NFL to require proof of vaccination for fans to attend home games.

