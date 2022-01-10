Funeral service held for Florida deputies who died by suicide

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A funeral service for two St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies who took their own lives was held Saturday in Fort Pierce.

"Today, we say goodbye to our brother and sister, Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco. May you rest in peace," said Sheriff Ken Mascara in a statement on social media. "We greatly appreciate the outpouring of support and love from our fellow law enforcement agencies and the community."

Mascara said Osteen, 24, attempted to take his own life on New Year's Eve and was taken off life support two days later.

Mascara said Pacheco, 23, took her own life on Jan. 4 following Osteen's death.

The pair shared a 1-month-old son.

According to NBC News and People, the child has been adopted by a "close" family relative.

Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call 211 or the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-TALK.

