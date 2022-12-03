Watch Now
Gaetz associate sentenced to 11 years in prison in sex trafficking case

Neftali Melendez/AP
In this courtroom sketch, former tax collector Joel Greenberg appears before U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell in federal court in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor and other crimes. His arrest two years ago led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Neftali Melendez)
Posted at 6:44 PM, Dec 02, 2022
Former tax collector Joel Greenberg, who helped federal prosecutors investigate Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday for underage sex trafficking and other offenses.

Last May, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, identity theft, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official, ABC News and the Associated Press reported.

As part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Greenberg agreed to help the Justice Department as they investigate whether Gaetz, his close friend, paid to have sex with underage girls, the Associated Press and ABC News reported.

Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing and no charges have been brought against him, the news outlets reported.

