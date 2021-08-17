Girl, 7, fatally shot, sister, 6, seriously wounded in Chicago

Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl was killed, and her 6-year-old sister was wounded when someone opened fire on the parked vehicle the siblings were sitting in on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Associated Press, the 7-year-old, identified as Serenity Broughton by the Cook County medical examiner's office, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being transported from the Belmont Central neighborhood, where the shooting took place.

The AP reported that the girls were shot as their mother attempted to load them into the car's back seat.

Police said the 6-year-old is "fighting for her life" after being hit in the chest and right armpit, the AP reported.

Investigators are unsure if there were multiple shooters or if they were in a vehicle or on foot.

Police do not believe the girls or their mother were targeted.