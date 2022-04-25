Grand Rapids PD releases name of officer who shot, killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Officer Christopher Schurr was placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting on April 4.

GRPD said the deadly shooting happened on Monday, April 4, after what police described as a “lengthy struggle.”

After a struggle over the officer’s taser that lasted approximately 90 seconds, the officer shot Lyoya once in the head.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows the officer shooting Lyoya in the head after telling him to let go of the taser.

GRPD says Schurr has been with the department since 2015 and was working alone at the time of the shooting.

Since then, protesters have gathered in downtown Grand Rapids to voice their frustrations. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Lyoya family are calling for the officer who shot Patrick to be fired and charged.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom released the following statement:

“In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating – Christopher Schurr – as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer-Involved Shooting. Beginning this week, as required by law, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) will be releasing documents in response to requests made under the Freedom of Information Act relative to this incident. Any future requests for documents must also be made through a FOIA request and will be provided via the FOIA process as legally allowable.



Officer Schurr remains on administrative leave, stripped of his police powers, until the conclusion of the Michigan State Police investigation into potential criminal charges and the completion of GRPD’s Internal Affairs investigation to determine whether all applicable departmental polices were followed.”





Here's a timeline of events related to the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya:

This story was first reported by Karie Herring at WXMI in Grand Rapids, Mich.