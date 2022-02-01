Here's why Black History Month is celebrated in February

Feb. 1 marks the first day of Black History Month, a federally recognized, nationwide celebration honoring the triumphs and struggles of African-Americans throughout U.S. history.

In 1926, Carter G. Woodson, who many consider a pioneer in the study of African-American history, wanted to find a way to bring attention to Black history and culture, so he established Negro History Week, which was celebrated the second week of February.

Woodson chose the second week of the month to celebrate because it coincides with the birthdays of two men who were instrumental in helping abolish slavery: Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

During the 1960s, Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month, and in 1976, then-President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month during the country's bicentennial, NPR reported.

On Monday, President Joe Biden officially proclaimed February 2022 as National Black History Month.