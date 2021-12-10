Is it a good idea to publicly post about why you quit your job?

With job resignations on the rise, more and more workers are going public about why they quit.

In recent months, dozens of people have gone viral on social media for posting videos or sharing grievances about their former company in public forums.

While the job market is currently favorable to workers, career experts say people should tread carefully.

"While it feels good in the moment, it has long-term ramifications," said J.T. O'Donnell, the founder and CEO of Work It Daily. "People will find it. They will see it. Even if they agree with you, still, in the back of their mind, you've planted the seed that if you can do this type of trauma dumping here on an employer, you can do it to me."

Attitudes towards public resignations have changed over the past few years.

O'Donnell said it all started with anonymous postings on job sites like Glassdoor and Indeed. But now, people are no longer hiding behind a computer screen and are revealing in detail what happened at their companies.

Experts say that while attitudes are changing, potential employers will still want to know more about why people decided to go public, so job candidates should still expect questions about their resignations in subsequent job interviews.

"What we're going to try to understand is where that came from and whether or not we feel it is fair and founded, but also, what about your personality makes you think that's OK, because we're trying to figure you out," O'Donnell said. "Are you going to fit in our organization?"

Business experts say resignations tend to go up when the economy is strong and that as that changes, workers may no longer have the upper hand.