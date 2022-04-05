Ivanka Trump to reportedly meet with Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump will meet with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol, according to reports from ABC News and NBC News.

The committee sent a letter to the former president's daughter in January 2022— requesting that she voluntarily cooperate with the investigation.

The committee says it has evidence Ivanka was in the Oval Office when her father told Vice President Mike Pence that he should participate in his plan to stop the Electoral College count from being certified.

Ivanka will likely be asked about what other conversations she may have witnessed about the president's plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

According to NBC News, Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, testified virtually before the committee last week.

