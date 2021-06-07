Jeff Bezos and his brother to fly into space atop Blue Origin rocket on July 20

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he and his brother, Mark, will be the first humans to ride into space atop a rocket made by his space flight company, Blue Origin.

Jeff Bezos shared the news on Monday in an Instagram post.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos wrote. "On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter"

The Instagram post included a short video that featured Jeff Bezos asking his brother to join him on the mission.

Blue Origin will launch its New Shepherd vehicle on July 20. It will mark the company's first-ever human-crewed space flight.

Bezos announced earlier this year that he will be stepping aside as the CEO of Amazon, the online retail giant that he founded, on July 5.