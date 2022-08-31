Kentucky tornado survivor gets key to a new home

It has been almost nine months since a massive EF-4 tornado wiped out parts of Mayfield, Kentucky.

On Tuesday, one of the tornado’s survivors once again has a home to call his own.

According to Samaritan’s Purse, Tom Woodward was the first of “many” to receive a rebuilt home from the organization.

Woodward said in a press release that his former home was just a concrete slab.

“I just want to say thank you again for everyone. You have changed my life in more ways than one and anybody that needs a place to stay. This house is always open,” Woodward said.

Samaritan’s Purse said it can build 110 new homes, including underground storm shelters. The organization said 50 of the homes being built will go into a brand new subdivision for renters. It said that the tornado left 70% of the renter population homeless.

The tornado killed 22 in and around Mayfield.