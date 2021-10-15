Las Vegas bellmen honored for 50 years on the job

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Alonzo Langstaff and Earl Manson have been helping guests in Las Vegas with their luggage for 50 years.

In those five decades on the job, the two bellmen and dear friends have rubbed elbows with legends.

"Everything that you hear about Elvis, things that he did and things that he gave, he really did that," said Langstaff. "He gave one of our coworkers a car."

The duo started at the Las Vegas International in 1971, which is now called the Westgate.

To honor their golden anniversary, staff at the hotel-casino held a special ceremony in their honor.

Awards are great but the years spent together have helped them develop something that runs much deeper and doesn't tarnish.

"This is my best friend," said Manson pointing to Langstaff while accepting his award. "This is the best friend I've ever had."

This story was first reported by Tricia Kean on KTNV.com.

