Lawsuit between Petito, Laundrie families reportedly settled for $3M

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSTU) — The families of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have settled a lawsuit for $3 million stemming from accusations of intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to multiple media reports.

The settlement is the result of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the family of Brian Laundrie.

Gabby's parents claimed intentional infliction of emotional distress by the Laundries, alleging they knew their son had strangled her to death, had left the body in Wyoming, and had not given the Petitos information that would have given them closure sooner.

A lawyer for the Petito family told Fox News that the $3 million settlement is "an arbitrary number," but that the money will go towards to Gabby Petito Foundation.

Gabby's body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest and her cause of death was determined to be strangulation. Laundrie reportedly wrote in a notebook that he was responsible for Gabby's death. The notebook was found after Laundrie was found dead. Authorities said he died by suicide.

This story was originally reported on fox13now.com.