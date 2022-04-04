Man charged in strangling, murder of Tinder date

A man is charged with killing a woman he met on Tinder.

31-year-old Danueal Drayton is accused of killing 29-year-old Samantha Stewart after a date in 2018.

According to an indictment, Drayton reportedly beat and strangled Stewart, then continued to sexually abuse her body after she died.

Investigators say Drayton then took the victim’s credit cards and used one to buy a flight to California from New York.

Stewart’s body was found the next day by her brother, the Queens District Attorney’s office said.

Drayton was caught a week later and extradited to New York.

He is now due in court on May 23, facing charges of murder, sexual misconduct and grand larceny, among others.

Drayton was previously charged with choking an ex-girlfriend, served time jail time for strangulation, harassment and violating protective orders, according to court records.

Drayton could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.