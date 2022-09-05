Man charged with kidnapping missing Memphis jogger

A man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping a woman who was jogging early Friday morning in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was charged on Saturday with aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Eliza Fletcher has still not been located, police said.

Police say a video shows Fletcher being forced into a vehicle when she was out for a run around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. Her husband reported her missing after she didn't return home.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Fletcher's safe return.

She was last seen wearing purple shorts and a pink top.

Her water bottle and phone were found in front of a house that is owned by the University of Memphis.

According to an affidavit obtained by NBC News, police said Abston refused to provide any information about Fletcher's possible whereabouts.

Authorities believe she suffered serious injuries during the abduction because there was blood in Abston's vehicle, NBC News reported.

Anyone with information about Fletcher's disappearance is asked to call 911 or dial 1-800-TBI-FIND.