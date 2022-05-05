Man cited after TSA agents at Reagan National Airport found 23 weapons in his carry-on bag

The Transportation Security Administration says agents stopped a man at Reagan National Airport for having 23 weapons in his carry-on bag.

TSA said the man was stopped Wednesday at one of their security checkpoints when the agents spotted the weapons on its x-ray machines.

Weapons the agents recovered included nine disposable scalpels, eight folding locking-blade knives, three martial arts throwing knives, a dagger, a switchblade, and a pair of brass knuckles.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police issued the man a citation.

The agency said the weapons would have been fine in a checked bag, but they cannot be carried onto an airplane.

“When passengers have prohibited items among their carry-on items, it slows down the screening process,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Travelers play a role in the efficiency of checkpoint screening by knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag.