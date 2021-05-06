Man overcharged $1.3K for breakfast, company hasn't refunded the money

WACO, Texas — A man in Waco, Texas, is fighting to get his money back after a local gas station overcharged him $1,299.36 for an energy drink and a chicken biscuit.

"I was kind of hungry before I went out on my route, and stopped by to buy a monster energy drink and a chicken biscuit and got charged $1,299.36. I don't understand why it took them less than 10 seconds to take it out of my account, and we're at day 8 and I can't get it back in my account yet," said Chuck Chavers.

Chavers says the CEFCO manager at the store located along HWY 6 in Woodway claimed their store was having a system glitch, which caused the charge, and didn't allow the store to refund Chavers his money.

Chavers says he paid with a debit card and the store manager put him through to corporate.

They told him to dispute the charge with his bank at First Central Credit Union, and he's now waiting for the dispute to be processed.

KXXV reporter Joel Lopez asked the Better Business Bureau, "In this man's case he paid this transaction with his debit card, is that gonna make getting his money back more difficult?"

"It does there's convenience built in to using debit cards, which is great, but you sacrifice comfort in the event something like this happens you do have to go through more hoops to jump," said Jason Meza with the BBB.

Meza says it's easier to dispute a claim with your bank if it's on a credit card, as there are more protections built in and factors in a third party.

But attorneys like Cody Cleveland say Chavers could take legal action, as the responsibility falls on the CEFCO.

"The store needs to give the money back. There's no question that the money wasn't earned. So if it's unlawfully appropriated, in Texas that's the legal definition of theft. They entered into a contract where he agreed to pay a certain amount of money for a drink and a snack and the other party overcharged him, there's no question he's on the winning side," said Cleveland.

Chavers says he is considering legal action, as he needs the $1,300 to pay off upcoming bills.

"It took 10 seconds to come out of my account, its taken eight days so far and I was the one that was gonna have to go fix the issue by going to my bank. That's what I'm upset about. I shouldn't have had to leave that store without my money," said Chavers.

CEFCO coroporate has not answered KXXV's inquiries about this case.

Representatives with First Central Credit Union were unable to comment.

This story was originally published by Joel Lopez at KXXV.