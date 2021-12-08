Watch
Man who found stash of money in Joel Osteen's church gets $20K reward

PAT SULLIVAN/AP
FILE - Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church June 28, 2005 in Houston. Authorities are investigating whether cash and checks discovered during repair work being done at Pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch is connected to $600,000 that was stolen from a church safe more than seven years ago. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan File)
Posted at 7:25 PM, Dec 07, 2021
The plumber who found cash and checks in the wall of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church reportedly received $20,000 from Crimestoppers.

ABC7 reports that the plumber, who is only known as "Justin," was declared a "Good Samaritan" by Crimestoppers and given the reward.

He found the money while doing repair work at the Houston church.

The discovery came seven years after the church reported that $600,000 in cash and checks were stolen from a safe.

Police were investigating whether the money found in the wall was connected to the money that was stolen.

According to ABC7, the stolen funds were fully insured. KHOU reports that some of that money has since been paid back to the insurance company.

